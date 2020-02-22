Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. 1,352,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,270. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,118,752 shares of company stock worth $103,528,219. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.