Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Shares of RAD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,477,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,585. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $833.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
