Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of RAD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,477,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,585. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $833.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

