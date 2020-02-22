Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,202.50 ($55.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,354.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,244.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

