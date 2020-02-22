Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 1st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,202.50 ($55.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,354.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,244.70. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.