Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

REXR stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

