Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Down 8% Following Weak Earnings

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 862,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 465,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The medical device company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 319.13% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWLK shares. ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rewalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

