Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Down 8% Following Weak Earnings

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 862,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 465,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The medical device company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 319.13% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWLK shares. ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.52.
About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
