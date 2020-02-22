Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Restaurant Group to a sector performer rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut Restaurant Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 159.38 ($2.10).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

LON RTN opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.36.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.