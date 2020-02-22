Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.29. 6,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average is $143.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.18 and a 52 week high of $153.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.