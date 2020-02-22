Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $3.81. 180,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

