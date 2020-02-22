Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $3.81. 180,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

