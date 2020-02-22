Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

2/5/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

1/29/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 626,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,289. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences Inc alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,286 shares of company stock worth $5,167,948 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.