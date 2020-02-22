Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,321,248. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $403.15. The stock had a trading volume of 649,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,414. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

