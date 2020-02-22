Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $7,633,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:RBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 401,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

