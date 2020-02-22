Redrow (LON:RDW) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at HSBC

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target increased by HSBC from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 707 ($9.30) to GBX 829 ($10.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price (up from GBX 1,030 ($13.55)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 880.91 ($11.59).

Shares of LON:RDW traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 844 ($11.10). The company had a trading volume of 939,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 788.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 668.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 837 ($11.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

