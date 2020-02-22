Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPH. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.88. 186,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -0.31. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

