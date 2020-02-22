Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RB. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,414 ($84.37) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,258.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

