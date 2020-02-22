Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RB. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,414 ($84.37) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,258.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

