Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

RMAX stock traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 648,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. AJO LP bought a new stake in Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at $8,652,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 313.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 93,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

