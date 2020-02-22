Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $169.64 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average of $209.02.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

