Ran Frenkel Sells 2,975 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 704,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,136. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 227.13% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,432,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

