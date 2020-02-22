QUINADS 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUINADS has a market cap of $38,417.00 and $3.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00461183 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

