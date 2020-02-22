Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.39. Qudian shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 18,495,096 shares traded.

QD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

The company has a market cap of $788.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,230,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,600 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,973,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,133 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,777 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

