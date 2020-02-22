Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.39. Qudian shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 18,495,096 shares traded.
QD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.
The company has a market cap of $788.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
