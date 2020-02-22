Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus Sells 1,600 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $45,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $42,432.00.

QTRX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,011. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $790.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.27. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

