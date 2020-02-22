Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.13.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. Qualys has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $129,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,975. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

