Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,806,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,883. The stock has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.