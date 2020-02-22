Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,151 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,890,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 232,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,580,000.

ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 672,263 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

