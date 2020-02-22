Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,006. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $222.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,881. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

