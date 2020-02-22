Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,324 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after buying an additional 224,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. 2,855,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

