Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 34,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 9,270,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,159. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.