Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.80. 1,547,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,944. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

