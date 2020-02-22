Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 194,569 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

