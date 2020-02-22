Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,461 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 244,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,825,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259,522. The company has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

