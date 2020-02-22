Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,696,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,694,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,761,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,741,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,549,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,403. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.63 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.