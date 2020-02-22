Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after buying an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 322,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

