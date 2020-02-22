Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,052 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $45.82. 20,568,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,924,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $209.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.