Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,977 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 260,753 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 324,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 225,368 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 350,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 76,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,894. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

