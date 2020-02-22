Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.19. 377,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $184.64 and a 1 year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

