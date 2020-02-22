Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,155 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.