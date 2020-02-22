Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 555,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,977. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0891 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

