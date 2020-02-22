Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.10. 112,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

