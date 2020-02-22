Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 26,397 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.95% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,483,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,956,000 after buying an additional 147,458 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 446,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 425,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 160,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

