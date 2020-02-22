Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 21,910 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 723,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.70. 436,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.