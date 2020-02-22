Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,563 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,096,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,231 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

