Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Paypal stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,445. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

