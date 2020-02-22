Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of FS KKR Capital worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,321,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 902.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,247,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK remained flat at $$6.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

