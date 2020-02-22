Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.62% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,781 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

NASDAQ CFA traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,923. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.0326 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

