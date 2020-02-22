Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $52,476,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. 5,570,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

