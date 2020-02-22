Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $136.47. 207,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,914. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

