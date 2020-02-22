Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 57,791 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTLC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,250 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

