Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,945 shares of company stock valued at $13,008,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.07.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $14.63 on Friday, reaching $294.07. 19,084,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,338. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $315.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

