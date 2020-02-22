Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,602 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,892,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $187.13 and a one year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.