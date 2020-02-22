Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 25,271 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $14,860,000.

IYW stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.08. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

